TEXEM UK congratulates Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Revenue

In a statement on TEXEM’s website, it was recalled that in 2011, Adedeji made history by becoming the youngest person ever appointed Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State.

“During his tenure, his visionary leadership inspired and led to the introduction of a series of brilliant, forward-thinking reforms that elevated the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to unprecedented heights.

“By plugging financial leakages, implementing best financial practices, and spearheading a remarkable financial turnaround, Adedeji showcased his unparalleled ability to innovate and generate revenue.

“TEXEM UK is proud to have played a small part in Adedeji’s journey of excellence,” the statement announced.

It further recalled that in October 2015, Adedeji attended the prestigious programme, Leaders in Oil and Gas programme, which TEXEM organised in partnership with the University of Oxford’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, held in London.

“This programme allowed Adedeji to expand his strategic outlook and acquire valuable insights into leadership and how to do more with fewer resources.

“His attendance demonstrates his commitment to personal growth and professional development, which undoubtedly contributed to his outstanding achievements''.

“Following his remarkable success in Oyo State, Adedeji was appointed Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council in March 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement explained.

It recalled that for over two years, he has worked diligently towards Nigeria’s ambitious goal of achieving self-sufficiency in sugar production through faithfully implementing the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.

The statement added that Adedeji’s unwavering dedication and strategic acumen have propelled Nigeria closer to this vital objective.

“As a Fellow of Chartered Accountants (FCA) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Adedeji possesses a formidable wealth of knowledge and expertise in the financial sector.

“His deep understanding of finance and taxation is an invaluable asset that will drive revenue growth and economic stability under his guidance.

“One of the most striking aspects of Adedeji’s leadership is his versatility and ability to reinvent himself in the face of challenges,” it disclosed.

The statement asserts that the new presidential adviser has a unique talent for transforming revenue challenges into impactful growth and innovation opportunities.

It affirms that Adedeji’s strategic outlook and his unwavering commitment to excellence distinguish him as a transformative leader capable of driving financial change and shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape.

TEXEM, UK’s founder, Dr Alim Abubakre, says that “Mr Zacch Adedeji’s life and ethos reflect the words of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who said that a ‘true leader has the confidence to stand alone”.

Abubakre said such leader has the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.

“Such leader does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.

