Terrorists kidnap 15 students, teachers in Zamfara, kill security officers

Nigeria's northern region has become one huge kidnapping field.

Terrorists have abducted students and teachers of the Zamfara College of Agriculture in Bakura Local Government Area.

Latest reports say some 15 students are currently missing.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Reports say the gunmen arrived the school on motorbikes, shooting sporadically.

The college registrar, Aliyu Bakura, told BBC Hausa that a police officer and three security personnel, were killed in the attack.

Bakura adds that the attackers invaded the school premises with sophisticated weapons and abducted 15 students, a teacher and his wife.

There's been heightened insecurity and kidnapping-for-ransom in Nigeria's northern region in recent times.

Most of the abducted have been school pupils or students.

