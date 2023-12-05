ADVERTISEMENT
Terrorists embed themselves within civilians - DHQ on Kaduna air strike

Ima Elijah

The incident resulted in the tragic loss of 85 lives, with numerous others sustaining injuries.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, the airstrikes were a targeted operation against terrorists. The army's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detachment reportedly identified the movement of terrorists in Ligarma, an area notorious for harboring insurgents.

Buba stated that terrorists frequently exploit civilian populations by deliberately embedding themselves within residential areas, thereby exposing innocent civilians to the consequences of their atrocities.

He stated, "It should be noted that terrorists often deliberately embed themselves within civilian population centres for the civilian population to bear the consequences of their atrocities."

Despite these challenges, Buba asserted that the Nigerian military consistently strives to distinguish between civilians and terrorists. He expressed the military's viewpoint on civilian casualties, deeming them tragedies that are both needless and unwanted.

Buba highlighted the armed forces' commitment to taking extensive measures to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

To mitigate the risks associated with military operations, Buba urged communities, especially those identified as potential havens for terrorists, to actively cooperate by alerting troops of their activities.

He noted, "Communities are to always alert troops of their activities, particularly when such a community is known to be infested with terrorists and their sympathisers."

The Nigerian Army has officially accepted responsibility for the unfortunate incident, categorising it as a "mistake" that occurred during a routine mission against terrorists.

President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, have responded by ordering a thorough investigation into the matter. Both leaders have extended their condolences to the families of the victims, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

