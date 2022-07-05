RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police on Tuesday dismissed as misleading, stories making the rounds that four terrorists entered the Grace of God Church, Onitsha, Anambra on Sunday in an effort to bomb the place.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Police spokesman in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated in Awka that a Facebook post by one Chinasa Nworu that terrorists sneaked into the church was meant to mislead the public.

Recommended articles

Nworu had claimed in the post that suspected terrorists burnt a congregant, while three others fled into a nearby military barracks just as they were still holding others to ransom.

The post was not only false, but a complete mischievous scheme to cause tension in the state by inciting ethnic, and or religious hatred and conflict.

“The police will not allow bad elements in any guise to distract the peace enjoyed in the state,’’ he stated.

Ikenga explained that the police received a distress call on Sunday that one criminal was set ablaze in an area of the town.

“Police operatives made enquiries on arrival at the scene and gathered that the victim was a criminal caught in an attempt to rob someone he was lynched by an angry mob,’’ he stated.

He added that there was no military barracks close to where the incident happened.

“It was just a mischievous and sensational reaction by the Facebook user to achieve his selfish desire from the unfortunate incident; that is why he posted the write-up without effort at verification of the facts,’’ he added.

Ikenga stressed that the police had always condemned mob action whenever an arrest was made in respect for any crime.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, as ordering an investigation of the Facebook user, describing the post as unfortunate and one capable of misinforming and misleading the public.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

Lagos residents consume N4.5bn food daily – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos residents consume N4.5bn food daily – Sanwo-Olu

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations