Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
Terror alert: DSS enjoins Nigerians to take necessary precautions
The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Nigerians to take necessary precautions and be security conscious in view of the security advisory released by the US Embassy on possible terror attack on Abuja.
He said that the DSS had issued similar advisory in the past and urged residents to remain alert and calm.
“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them,” he added.
Afunanya said the service was working with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.
The US Embassy security advisory alert issued on Sunday said targets for the attack may include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets and shopping malls.
It said others are hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities and international organisations.
