Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Humans, let's face it, are wired for chaos. Society tries to reign us in, instilling morals and guiding principles. We have laws, education, and a whole bunch of institutions meant to keep us on the straight and narrow. But guess what? They're built by flawed humans.

Religion is one of the systems put in place for the benefit of members of the society. It acts as a pillar for society, offering crucial elements that no earthly system can fully replicate:

Induction and self-regulation

ADVERTISEMENT

Religion imbues us with a moral compass, teaching us right from wrong and instilling a sense of accountability to be functional members of a society. Religion preches morality which is generally encouraged for a stable society. Sunday school and other alike activities are structured to introduce people into the society via morality and ethics.

Community and belonging

No man is an island, and in a world that often feels cold and isolating, religion offers a community of support and shared purpose. It gives us a sense of belonging, of being part of something bigger than ourselves. Infact, many Nigerians who get depressed from isolation due to japa find solace in community worship centers.

Spiritual satisfaction

Humans crave meaning and purpose. Religion provides a framework for understanding our place in the universe, offering answers to existential questions and a sense of connection to something greater than ourselves. This provides comforft as we grow to realise our fellow humans cannot satisfy us in all areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope and resilience

Life throws curveballs. Religion gives us hope in the face of hardship, reminding us that we're not alone and that things can get better. It fosters resilience in the face of adversity, helping us keep going when the going gets tough. Religious groups provide support to mourning members, members in need, and sermons that elevate the mind and spirit

Is it perfect? Absolutely not. The recent headlines on TB Joshua are proof that even religious institutions are susceptible to the flaws of humanity. But to throw the baby out with the bathwater is to deny ourselves a vital tool for navigating life's challenges.

How do we find the right worship group?

This doesn't mean we should blindly follow every preacher with a fancy car and a booming voice. We need to develop our critical thinking skills and use them to discern genuine faith from empty spectacle. We need to demand accountability from our religious leaders and hold them to the same high standards we hold ourselves else the likes of Daddy Freeze sway us out of the benefits of this system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria we dream of needs all hands on deck – the power of community, the guidance of morality, the resilience of faith. Yes, let's call out the hypocrisy and corruption within religious institutions. But let's also not lose sight of the vital role religion plays in our lives and in the fabric of our society.

Because, at the end of the day, when everything feels like it's falling apart, we need something to hold onto. And for many Nigerians, that something is faith.

Let's reclaim religion, not reject it. Let's build a Nigeria where faith fuels our strength, not our downfall.