ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

When everything feels like it's falling apart, we need something to hold onto. And for many Nigerians, that something is faith.

Imam Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa and Pastor James Movel Wuye are friends who advocate for religious peace in Nigeria [Opus Prize]
Imam Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa and Pastor James Movel Wuye are friends who advocate for religious peace in Nigeria [Opus Prize]

Recommended articles

Humans, let's face it, are wired for chaos. Society tries to reign us in, instilling morals and guiding principles. We have laws, education, and a whole bunch of institutions meant to keep us on the straight and narrow. But guess what? They're built by flawed humans.

Religion is one of the systems put in place for the benefit of members of the society. It acts as a pillar for society, offering crucial elements that no earthly system can fully replicate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Religion imbues us with a moral compass, teaching us right from wrong and instilling a sense of accountability to be functional members of a society. Religion preches morality which is generally encouraged for a stable society. Sunday school and other alike activities are structured to introduce people into the society via morality and ethics.

No man is an island, and in a world that often feels cold and isolating, religion offers a community of support and shared purpose. It gives us a sense of belonging, of being part of something bigger than ourselves. Infact, many Nigerians who get depressed from isolation due to japa find solace in community worship centers.

Humans crave meaning and purpose. Religion provides a framework for understanding our place in the universe, offering answers to existential questions and a sense of connection to something greater than ourselves. This provides comforft as we grow to realise our fellow humans cannot satisfy us in all areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life throws curveballs. Religion gives us hope in the face of hardship, reminding us that we're not alone and that things can get better. It fosters resilience in the face of adversity, helping us keep going when the going gets tough. Religious groups provide support to mourning members, members in need, and sermons that elevate the mind and spirit

Is it perfect? Absolutely not. The recent headlines on TB Joshua are proof that even religious institutions are susceptible to the flaws of humanity. But to throw the baby out with the bathwater is to deny ourselves a vital tool for navigating life's challenges.

This doesn't mean we should blindly follow every preacher with a fancy car and a booming voice. We need to develop our critical thinking skills and use them to discern genuine faith from empty spectacle. We need to demand accountability from our religious leaders and hold them to the same high standards we hold ourselves else the likes of Daddy Freeze sway us out of the benefits of this system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria we dream of needs all hands on deck – the power of community, the guidance of morality, the resilience of faith. Yes, let's call out the hypocrisy and corruption within religious institutions. But let's also not lose sight of the vital role religion plays in our lives and in the fabric of our society.

Because, at the end of the day, when everything feels like it's falling apart, we need something to hold onto. And for many Nigerians, that something is faith.

Let's reclaim religion, not reject it. Let's build a Nigeria where faith fuels our strength, not our downfall.

*Pulse Editor's Opinion is the viewpoint of an editor at Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organisation Pulse.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Stakeholders urge Tinubu to eradicate sale of new naira notes in Nigeria

Stakeholders urge Tinubu to eradicate sale of new naira notes in Nigeria

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly