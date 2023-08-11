ADVERTISEMENT
Tax, vital tool for economic development – ODIRS boss

ODIRS also commended the Federal Government for the formulation of tax policy committee, adding that the policy is a right step taken in the right direction.

The Executive Chairman, who is the Patron of Elizade University Tax Club (EUTC), stated this on Thursday evening at the second annual lecture and dinner of the club held at the Revenue House in Akure. He added that the ODIRS is one of the government parastatals that has been very steady and consistent in its responsibilities in the state.

Adegbie, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Revenue, Mr Olufemi Feyide, said ODIRS had given the state certainty of funds through tax collection which they could plan and budget for.

I encourage other schools in the state to take a cue from Elizade University being the first institution to establish tax club in the state.

“The state has witnessed rapid development in the last five years through the improvements in the revenue service.

“You can all see the impact of revenue generation through education, roads infrastructures and many other areas.

“The economic activities of the state have picked up to the level that necessitate three flights to come to the state for business from zero when this administration took over in 2017,” he said.

Adegbie commended the Federal Government for the formulation of tax policy committee, adding that the policy is a right step taken in the right direction.

The committee comprised of credible people who are knowledgeable about business and we are optimistic that this will boost the revenue not only in state but Nigeria at Large,” he added.

In his lecture titled; “Taxation as a Cushioning Tool to Money laundering crime in Nigeria”, the Head Legal Department of service, Mr Adebayo Oogunsuyi said proper audit, investigation and probe are inevitable in cushioning the effects of money laundering crime in Nigeria.

He said that the extant law in Nigeria had made provisions and empowered tax authority to probe into the occupation and even sources of income of tax payers. The Staff Adviser, EUTC, Mrs Anthonia Oloko thanked the Executive Chairman of ODIRS for his support for the club.

Highlight of the event was the award of recognition bestowed on the dignitaries at the event which include; the Chief of Staff to the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Prince Segun Omojuwa, the ODIRS Chairman.

Others included; Mrs Anthonia Oloko, President of the EUTC, Miss Oluwadamilola Agbaje and others.

