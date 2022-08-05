RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tax evasion: Ondo govt unseals 7 companies after compliance

The Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) on Friday unsealed seven business premises that it earlier sealed off over tax liabilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in line with a recent court judgment, ODIRS had on Tuesday sealed 18 companies across the state due to default in payment of tax.

The Deputy Head of Legal Department of ODIRS, Gregory Afuwape, told NAN in Akure after unsealing the companies premises by the agency, that the companies had paid their tax liabilities.

Afuwape urged companies in the state to always comply and play their tax liabilities so that the state could develop.

He said the agency would not relent in its efforts to recover all debts owed the state by companies and individuals for the continuous development of the state.

“We have unsealed seven business premises as at today; they have paid their liabilities.

“So, therefore, the authorities of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service ordered that we should go back and unseal the premises for the owners, that’s why we are here.

“Eighteen business premises were locked, based on court judgement, and the enforcement continues by next week and the exercise is throughout the state.

“Our message to business premises is that they should come and pay their tax liability, and this is for improvement of the state and not for an individual,” he said.

Afuwape said the exercise would continue next week, saying that the state was “not being wicked on any companies” but to generate revenue for the development of the state.

NAN reports that the agency had embarked on revenue drive to recover debts owed by companies operating in the state.

