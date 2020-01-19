Dr Tunji Bello, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, made this known in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Mr Kunle Adeshina, on Sunday.

Bello listed the areas affected by the operation as the stretch of Adetokunbo Ademola St., Olosa St., Oko Awo St. and Oyin Jolayemi St.

A picture of Clean-Up Operations in Lagos (NAN)

He said that all vehicles that were parked at prohibited places, including walkways, setbacks and the frontage of EKO Hotels and Towers were towed away by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

“Some of the drivers and owners of the vehicles, who attempted to drive away some of the vehicles while being towed were arrested by officers of the task force but later released on bail.

“At the Ajose Adeogun Junction linking Adetokunbo Ademola, many street traders selling late night foods were dislodged and their wares confiscated by Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) operatives, who were also part of the operation,’’ the commissioner said.

Bello said that the enforcement team which was led by CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, also raided the Ahmadu Bello Way and dismantled illegal structures and shanties.

He said that wreckage of the shanties, which he alleged harboured miscreants were carted away by the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) trucks during the operation.

Bello said that the enforcement team also drove through Awolowo Way in Ikoyi, where some level of compliance was observed in terms of parking by patrons of clubs and karaoke centres as the road was free from obstructive parking.

Egbeyemi, the Chairman of the task force, gave an assurance that the enforcement campaign in Victoria Island/Ikoyi would continue until all environmental nuisances were removed.