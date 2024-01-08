ADVERTISEMENT
Taraba Govt reintroduces History subject in basic education curriculum

News Agency Of Nigeria

History was removed from primary and secondary education curriculums in the 2009/2010 academic session.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [Twitter:@GovAgbuKefas]

Gov Agbu Kefas made this known when he hosted journalists to a dinner in Jalingo on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that history was removed from primary and secondary education curriculums in the 2009/2010 academic session.

NAN reports that in November 2022, the Federal Government reintroduced history as a stand-alone subject in the basic education curriculum in Nigeria 13 years after its abolition. History, he said, has a connection with development of any society.

No society will truly develop without its inhabitants having a good knowledge of their history.

“That is why we will introduce history studies in our primary and secondary schools in the state to lay a solid foundation for accelerated development,” he said.

The governor also said in no distance time, primary school teachers in the state must be first degree holders while secondary school teachers must have a minimum of Masters degree in order to enhance the quality of education in the state.

He urged journalists to monitor the implementation of the state government’s free education policy in primary and secondary schools to ensure that all the school administrators were doing the right thing.

While commending journalists for their objective reportage so far, Kefas pledged to renovate the Press Centre in Jalingo and also provide operational vehicles to the various groups under the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Speaking, Danjuma Adamu, the immediate past Taraba Commissioner for Information urged the state government to journalists as partners in progress. Also speaking, Hajiya Zainab Jalingo, the state Commissioner for Information called for continued partnership with journalists to serve the people of state better.

Earlier, Matthew Jen, the Taraba NUJ Chairman and Gabriel Yough, the state NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman assured the governor of continued objective reportage for the benefit of all.

News Agency Of Nigeria

