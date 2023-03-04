Synagogue Church reopens worship centre in late founder’s state

It said that service at the branch was halted to give room for the completion of its structure.

The miracle inclined centre, made the Akure branch reopening public in a document signed by its Leader Pastor Evelyn Joshua.

The information to let people know about the progress of the church was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ondo, South-West Nigeria was the home state of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua.

It said that the edifice, sited along Ilesha-Owo Express Way opposite NNPC Mega Station, would be sprawling with worshipers.

The church said the structure, on more than five hectares of land, was capable of accommodating no fewer than 6,000 worshippers with its overflow canopies.

It said the place was re-opened by Ondo State Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), represented by his Deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

It said that the governor described the new SCOAN branch as “a giant stride of the church under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua with tremendous grace for the upliftment of the people of Ondo”.

The governor is quoted to have said, “The state in particular will benefit more of God’s blessings as people from this environment won’t have to be travelling to Lagos for worship because the spirit of God is one and is here”.

He commended the vision of the SCOAN and congratulated its leadership for perseverance in holding forth and reinforcing the legacy of the founder in keeping the saints together after the passing of the founder, Prophet TB Joshua.

He also commended SCOAN members world over for the laudable efforts and commitment in opening its branch in Ondo.

According to the governor, the importance of church cannot be overemphasized in individual life and nation building.

“The moral character mouldings, love, peace and unity preached by the church are cardinal principles of true nation building” he said.

Speaking at the event, Mrs TB Joshua, SCOAN worldwide leader, said that the opening of Akure branch was out of the divine command to expand for the fulfillment of Jesus Christ’s mission on earth.

“We are doing this today by God’s authority and permission of the Holy Spirit to meet the expanding dream of the Ministry by spreading Christ’s message and evangelism.

“Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has further brought salvation, healing, deliverance and God’s abundant blessings to your domains and it has come to stay with regular church activities,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to members and partners all over the world for their steadfastness and efforts for the glory of God.