Suspended minister Edu prays to God to deal with her enemies

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has sought divine intervention against her enemies.
President Tinubu suspended Edu over an alleged ₦585m scandal in the humanitarian affairs ministry.
Edu is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following her suspension by President Bola Tinubu on January 8, 2024, over allegations of intent to commit financial fraud.
The embattled minister was accused of approving the payment of ₦585m into a private account, a development that blew open the scandal rocking her ministry.
Consequently, the President suspended all administered programmes under the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) alongside its National Coordinator, Halima Shehu.
Shehu had earlier served as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in the ministry under the former Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk. The latter is also under EFCC investigation for an alleged ₦37.1bn fraud.
While she's remained silent since the beginning of her ordeal, Edu's latest message on her X page may be an insight into what she thinks about the situation.
It all started when the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (FCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, shared a post on his page on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
"The Lord asked me to tell someone; "I will deal with your enemies head-on," the revered pastor wrote.
Quoting the post, Edu wrote, "Amen."
Nigerians are not having it
Meanwhile, many Nigerians thronged the comment section of the minister's post to express their disapproval of her remarks.
See some of the comments below;
"Bettea Edu, dont ever talked again, You’re a shameful to Nigeria Youth. N3.5B stole by you and your department with just within 7 months in office. Where is my Ada Anambra," @TvslEspana noted.
"But you are the enemy being dealt with here?," said @Oluwanonso_Esq.
"Is this a parody account or my eyes dey pain me," @SeunAyo_ asked.
"Buhari thief 30trillion, and he still dey shout Alahuwakibar, Tinubu has been stealing and still shouting Alahuwakibar. Your Allah and Muhammad different from Saudi own? It is well with you madam," @CLF_001 stated.
