ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Suspended minister Edu prays to God to deal with her enemies

Nurudeen Shotayo

President Tinubu suspended Edu over an alleged ₦585m scandal in the humanitarian affairs ministry.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has sought divine intervention against her enemies.

Recommended articles

Edu is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following her suspension by President Bola Tinubu on January 8, 2024, over allegations of intent to commit financial fraud.

The embattled minister was accused of approving the payment of ₦585m into a private account, a development that blew open the scandal rocking her ministry.

Consequently, the President suspended all administered programmes under the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) alongside its National Coordinator, Halima Shehu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehu had earlier served as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in the ministry under the former Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk. The latter is also under EFCC investigation for an alleged ₦37.1bn fraud.

While she's remained silent since the beginning of her ordeal, Edu's latest message on her X page may be an insight into what she thinks about the situation.

It all started when the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (FCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, shared a post on his page on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

"The Lord asked me to tell someone; "I will deal with your enemies head-on," the revered pastor wrote.

Quoting the post, Edu wrote, "Amen."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, many Nigerians thronged the comment section of the minister's post to express their disapproval of her remarks.

See some of the comments below;

"Bettea Edu, dont ever talked again, You’re a shameful to Nigeria Youth. N3.5B stole by you and your department with just within 7 months in office. Where is my Ada Anambra," @TvslEspana noted.

"But you are the enemy being dealt with here?," said @Oluwanonso_Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Is this a parody account or my eyes dey pain me," @SeunAyo_ asked.

"Buhari thief 30trillion, and he still dey shout Alahuwakibar, Tinubu has been stealing and still shouting Alahuwakibar. Your Allah and Muhammad different from Saudi own? It is well with you madam," @CLF_001 stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Suspended minister Edu prays to God to deal with her enemies

Suspended minister Edu prays to God to deal with her enemies

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet

Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet

Navy intercepts ship heading for Benin Republic with stolen crude oil, nabs 13

Navy intercepts ship heading for Benin Republic with stolen crude oil, nabs 13

Senator Kingibe launches new road in FCT, vows to deliver all projects

Senator Kingibe launches new road in FCT, vows to deliver all projects

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos Police vow to go tough on protesters of economic hardship

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders [ICIR]

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders