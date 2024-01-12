ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme amid fraud scandal

Nurudeen Shotayo

The development followed the suspension of the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu, and the National Coordinator of NSIPA, Halima Shehu.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

The action comes amid the ongoing probe into alleged malfeasance in the agency’s management and its programmes, a statement on Friday, January 12, 2024, by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information in the office to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, noted.

He said, "All four (4) Programmes administered by NSIPA, viz; N- Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home Grown School Feeding Programme (the “Programs”) had been suspended for a period of six (6) weeks in the first instance.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the Programs’ beneficiaries,” the statement partly read.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, Tinubu has, therefore, set up a ministerial panel to conduct a thorough review of the Agency’s operations to recommend necessary reforms of the NSIPA.

During the suspension period, all activities related to NSIPA, including but not limited to all distributions, events, payments, collaborations and registrations will remain frozen.

The President also assured stakeholders and all Nigerians of his administration's commitment to a swift and unbiased process that will ensure that going forward, social intervention programmes will work exactly as intended, to the benefit of the most vulnerable Nigerians.

Following allegations of financial misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of ₦37.1 billion in the agency, Tinubu suspended Halima Shehu, the Chief Executive Officer of NSIP, on January 2, 2024.

Before Shehu's appointment, she served as National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under the embattled former Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti thanks Tinubu for non-interference with Supreme Court judgments

Alex Otti thanks Tinubu for non-interference with Supreme Court judgments

Democracy has triumphed - PDP celebrates triple wins at Supreme Court

Democracy has triumphed - PDP celebrates triple wins at Supreme Court

Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme amid fraud scandal

Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme amid fraud scandal

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict

Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy

Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy

Ex-lawmaker not surprised Sanwo-Olu defeated Jandor, GRV at Supreme Court

Ex-lawmaker not surprised Sanwo-Olu defeated Jandor, GRV at Supreme Court

AIG visits Police Special Fraud Unit, cautions CP over detention period in cell

AIG visits Police Special Fraud Unit, cautions CP over detention period in cell

Army investigates alleged maltreatment of female soldier by senior officers

Army investigates alleged maltreatment of female soldier by senior officers

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara affirms his resolve to promote workers’ welfare

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening (Guardian)

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week