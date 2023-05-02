Suspended INEC REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari has been arrested

The Nigeria Police Force announced his arrest via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Yunusa-Ari disrupted the collation process of the recent supplementary governorship election in Adamawa by declaring Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election while the collation of results was still ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission thereafter annulled his declaration, suspended him and also summoned him to Abuja.

However, the electoral body later announced that Yunusa-Ari’s whereabouts were unknown as the REC failed to honour INEC’s summon,

Days after his disappearance, the police in a statement said the suspended INEC officer was arrested in Abuja.

In the statement signed by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, said Yunusa-Ari is currently in police custody answering questions on why he prematurely declared Binani the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

Adejobi said, “Barrister Ari, who was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja on Tuesday 2nd May 2023, is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

“In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team. The Inspector-General of Police has given clear assurance that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution. The Inspector-General of Police has assured of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice.”