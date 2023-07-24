ADVERTISEMENT
'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbas appeals to NARD members to be patient while they come to an find an amicable resolution.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas made the call at a meeting between the leadership of the House and NARD in Abuja on Monday, July 24, 2024 against the backdrop of a looming strike action which noticed had been issued.

He said, “I would urge you to suspend the impending industrial action while we intervene, and seek your understanding of the fact that a new administration just came on board.

He further said that the administration was still in the process of settling down as Ministers were yet to assume office. He said NARD decision to meet with the House was an affirmation of their faith and confidence in the House capacity to intervene and resolve the lingering issues in dispute.

This is most reassuring owing to the fact that the 9th Assembly had previously intervened in this matter.

” We hope to even go beyond the steps and actions taken by the previous House to ensure that we find a lasting resolution to the ever lingering crisis.

“We are not unmindful of the many sacrifices Resident Doctors have continued to make in the health sector in spite of the many challenges you face and the poor conditions within which you work.

” While many of your colleagues have left the shores of our country in pursuit of better working conditions, you have chosen to remain behind in service to the fatherland.”

He commended NARD for the sacrifice, while assuring that the House would deploy every legislative instrument available to ensure that NARD was fully compensated and rewarded for auch act of patriotism.

Abbas said the lingering issue would be approached with an open mind and guided by the fact that revenues available to the government might not fully meet their demands.

Therefore, we must find a middle ground that satisfies everyone without prejudice to the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NARD demands include payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund, upward review of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and salary arrears dating back to 2015.

He said the issues and more could be resolved without embarking on an industrial action, while urging NARD to appeal to members to be patient while it found an amicable resolution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

