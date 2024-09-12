ADVERTISEMENT
Suspects confess to vandalising Edo armoured cable due to economic hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

During interrogations, one of the suspect confessed to vandalising and stealing 100ft of cable.

The corps says they were caught while attempting to steal armoured cable from a streetlight in Benin. The command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Efosa Ogbebor, said that the suspects were arrested on Uselu-Lagos road on September 8 in collaboration with some personnel of the Edo Security Network.

He said that the suspects, Friday Alex, 32, Favour Orji, 25, and Daniel Biaru, 23, were caught impersonating personnel of the local security network at about 2 am. He said that the suspects, during interrogations, confessed to vandalising and stealing about 100ft of cable the previous week.

Ogbebor said that the suspects would be charged in court once the investigation into the case was concluded.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday Alex, who claimed to be a local vigilante, attributed their actions to hunger and non-payment by their private security employer.

“Hunger led me to this. We have not been eating for some days. I begged for leniency, promising not to do it again,” he said.

Favour Orji, an apprentice who dropped out before graduation, cited hardship for his involvement.

“I’m from Imo and I came to Benin in search of a better life but things have been tough and I saw this as an opportunity to make some money,” he stated.

The third suspect, Daniel Biaru, from Anambra, also blamed hardship for his involvement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

