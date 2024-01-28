Suspected kidnapper linked to Nabeeha's murder in police net, others killed

Nabeeha was kidnapped, alongside her five other sisters and their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, from their home at Zuma 1, on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja, on January 2, 2024.

The bandits took away about 19 people in total during the operation and later demanded ₦700m ransom for nine of their victims.

In a sad turn of events, the kidnappers killed four of the hostages, including Nabeeha, citing her father’s failure to meet the deadline they gave him to pay ₦60m ransom.

Meanwhile, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, the police announced that the 28-year-old Mohammed had confessed to being a member of the gang that kidnapped Nabeeha and her family.

According to the police, the suspect was apprehended in a Kaduna hotel raid on January 20th with ₦2.25 million in suspected ransom money.

However, he tried to buy his way out of the situation by offering the Divisional Police Officer leading the operation, SP Idris Ibrahim, ₦1m bribe from the ransom recovered from him, but the officer rejected the offer.

“The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, on 20th January 2024, have arrested one Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara state, in Kaduna.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of #2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty million naira) only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area,” the statement noted.

The suspect further admitted that the gang killed some of their kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, in a camp in Kaduna on January 13, 204.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, f, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered #1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently.