ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Suspected kidnapper linked to Nabeeha's murder in police net, others killed

Nurudeen Shotayo

Police said the suspected kidnapper offered ₦1m to induce the Divisional Police Officer during his arrest in a hotel in Kaduna.

Suspected kidnapper linked to Nabeeha's murder arrested by police net
Suspected kidnapper linked to Nabeeha's murder arrested by police net

Recommended articles

Nabeeha was kidnapped, alongside her five other sisters and their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, from their home at Zuma 1, on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja, on January 2, 2024.

The bandits took away about 19 people in total during the operation and later demanded ₦700m ransom for nine of their victims.

In a sad turn of events, the kidnappers killed four of the hostages, including Nabeeha, citing her father’s failure to meet the deadline they gave him to pay ₦60m ransom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, the police announced that the 28-year-old Mohammed had confessed to being a member of the gang that kidnapped Nabeeha and her family.

According to the police, the suspect was apprehended in a Kaduna hotel raid on January 20th with ₦2.25 million in suspected ransom money.

However, he tried to buy his way out of the situation by offering the Divisional Police Officer leading the operation, SP Idris Ibrahim, ₦1m bribe from the ransom recovered from him, but the officer rejected the offer.

“The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, on 20th January 2024, have arrested one Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara state, in Kaduna.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of #2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty million naira) only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area,” the statement noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect further admitted that the gang killed some of their kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, in a camp in Kaduna on January 13, 204.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, f, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered #1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five (5) neutralised bandits in Kaduna by the IRT, headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act. The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations,” the statement added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Suspected kidnapper linked to Nabeeha's murder in police net, others killed

Suspected kidnapper linked to Nabeeha's murder in police net, others killed

Crude Oil Theft: Coalition wants Tinubu to probe corruption allegations against CNS

Crude Oil Theft: Coalition wants Tinubu to probe corruption allegations against CNS

3 things Nigerians should watch out for on the international stage in 2024

3 things Nigerians should watch out for on the international stage in 2024

Otedola excited to return to Forbes’ Africa billionaires list after 8 years

Otedola excited to return to Forbes’ Africa billionaires list after 8 years

Governments already using area boys to collect taxes - Taiwo Oyedele

Governments already using area boys to collect taxes - Taiwo Oyedele

Tinubu working hard to fix economy, says Faleke

Tinubu working hard to fix economy, says Faleke

Lagos begins '20 Saturdays' Fresh Food Fair

Lagos begins '20 Saturdays' Fresh Food Fair

Abia Police arrest 3 EFCC impersonators robbing university students

Abia Police arrest 3 EFCC impersonators robbing university students

New Kogi Governor retains 9 out of Yahaya Bello's 16 commissioners

New Kogi Governor retains 9 out of Yahaya Bello's 16 commissioners

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]

Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa [Shutterstock]

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa

NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi.

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss