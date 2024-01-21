ADVERTISEMENT
Nabeeha's sisters regain freedom from Abuja kidnappers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The kidnappers killed Nabeeha after her father failed to meet the deadline he was given to pay ₦60m ransom.

The six sisters were kidnapped alongside their father at their home on January 2, 2024.

The kidnappers later released the father and gave him a deadline of Friday, January 12, to produce 60m ransom for the release of his daughters.

Having failed to meet the deadline, the bandits killed the second eldest of the six girls on Friday, January 12, 2024, and dumped her body for her parents to bury.

But the remaining girls regained freedom late at night on Saturday, January 20, 2024, and arrived at their Abuja residence, where they were abducted.

As of the time of filing this report, Pulse can't independently verify if the girls were rescued by security operatives or if their family paid a ransom to the abductors to secure their release.

But they were reportedly escorted home by security operatives and received by their excited family members.

Confirming the development, the girls’s uncle, Kabiru Aminu, posted a video on his X handle @kabiru_aminu, showing the sisters and their relatives jubilating.

“#Najeebahandhersisters are home right now, someone please wake me up!” he tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “#Najeebahandhersisters. These girls are strong.”

After the killing of Nabeeha, Nigerians intensified efforts to donate money to secure the release of the remaining girls.

However, the former Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, later disclosed that one of his friends had pledged to pay ₦50 million ransom to bring the girls home.

Following this development, it was gathered that the kidnappers increased the ransom to ₦100m while they continued to hold on to the girls.

