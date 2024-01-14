Police say rescue efforts ongoing to free Nabeeha's sisters

The force also restated its commitment to prevent further kidnapping cases across the country, assuring Nigerians of their safety.

This development followed the killing of a girl identified as Najeebah by her abductors.

Reacting to the incident, the police, via a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, January 12, 2024, said a comprehensive action plan has been initiated to ensure the girls are rescued unhurt.

Najeebah, alongside her five sisters and their father, was kidnapped on January 9, 2024. The kidnappers later released the father and gave him a deadline of Friday, January 12, to produce ₦60m ransome for the release of his daughters.

A fundraising campaign launched on social to raise the ransom before the deadline returned little success.

Following the failure to meet the deadline, the kidnappers killed the oldest of the six girls on Friday and dumped her body for her parents to bury.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, the police spokesman said the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the upscaling of tactical intelligence teams in the fight against kidnapping.

He said, "In the wake of the abduction of six young girls in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, it is vital to state that the Police Force has already initiated a comprehensive plan of action. The Force Headquarters is diligently coordinating efforts to address this and prevent any further occurrence, as all hands are on deck to rescue the victims.

"However, the sensitivity of the situation necessitates discretion, and as a result, specific details are being kept confidential to avoid compromising ongoing operations.

"The NPF is actively engaging and contacting individuals crucial to the rescue operations and investigation. The objective is not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to intensify efforts in rescue operations for victims still in captivity.