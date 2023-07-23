ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday Igboho's mother is dead

Nurudeen Shotayo

Igboho confirmed the death of his mother in an Instagram post.

Sunday Igboho's mother is dead.
Sunday Igboho's mother is dead. [Punch]

According to multiple reports, Mrs Adeyemo breathed her last on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Confirming the death of his mother, the embattled agitator took to his Instagram page to pen a moving tribute in her honour.

He wrote: “My heart is heavy. I do not want you to leave just yet. I’m left alone in this complicated world. Mama mi, who would I turn to? It’s hard for me to say goodbye

“The cold hands of death took you. It wriggles out from its dark depths and snatched you away. Mama mi, this is too much for me to bear. Too much.”

In the same vein, Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, made a post on his Twitter page to also confirm the development.

He said, “I can confirm today Saturday 22nd of July 2023 that Dr. Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s (aka Sunday Igboho) mother died.”

Igboho is currently stuck in neighbouring Benin Republic after he was arrested and arraigned by the country's authorities in 2021 for allegedly attempting to use fake documents to board a flight to Germany.

This happened after he fled Nigeria following a raid on his home by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) who accused him of planning a revolution.

