South-West political enforcer, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho has cleared the air on his source of income to dispel the claim that his fight against herdsmen in the region is being sponsored.

Igboho in an interview with Punch said he doesn’t need anyone to fund his cause against killer herdsmen.

Due to the incessant famers-herders crisis in the region, Igboho and his followers have been moving from one state to another to drive out herdsmen and their families out of the region.

Sunday Igboho addressing his supporters in Oyo state on Friday, January 22, 2021. (The Nigerian Lawyer)

He has repeatedly said he started the cause to protect and stop the killings of his people in Yorubaland by killers herdsmen.

However, Igboho’s campaign has in some quarters been tainted with the claim that some politicians are financing his cause.

There has also been a claim that Yoruba people in the diaspora have raised about N11m to support his mission.

Reacting to this in the interview, Igboho simply said, “I don’t need such and there is nothing like that.”

When asked what business he is into, Igboho, who is believed to be a rich man said, “I am into car dealership. I am also investing in oil and gas.”

Igboho has been in the news since January when he issued a quit notice to herdsmen in Oyo state.

After the expiration of the notice, he and his supporters stormed the Fulani settlement in Igangan to chase herdsmen out of the community. The confrontation between the youths of the town led by Igboho and the Fulani in the community led to a violence that claimed two lives.

The house and vehicles of the Fulani leader in the community were also set ablaze.

Igboho has, however, denied having a hand in the destruction of the Fulani leader’s property, saying he went into the community with the Area Commander of police in Eruwa.

He said the allegation is untrue because the Area Commander and his team wouldn’t have watched them destroy the Seriki’s property.

Igboho, whose house was also set on fire days after said, he learnt that the Seriki’s house was burnt by an angry mob.