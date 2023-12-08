Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

Following the raid, the DSS said it arrested 12 people at Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, adding that seven AK-47 rifles were among the illegal arms recovered from his house.

During the raid, Igboho escaped arrest and there were speculations that he transformed into a cat to escape.

Speaking on how the DSS operatives were not able to arrest him, Igboho in an interview with ThePunch confirmed that some cats were killed during the raid, but he didn’t turn into a cat.

He said, “It is true that some cats were killed during the attack because the DSS just kept firing bullets in all directions. I was rearing cats as pets and I had many of them in my house. So, anything or movement attracted sporadic gunshots.

“Their mission was to either kill me or arrest me and take me to an unknown destination, but the Almighty God is greater than anybody in this world, including the despotic ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

“My God and providence put Buhari to shame with the lawless invasion of my home because they all failed to achieve what they came for. I didn’t turn into a cat to escape.”