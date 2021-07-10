12 people arrested at Sunday Igboho’s house want court to order DSS to release them on bail

The detainees, who have spent a week in detention made the demand in a suit filed on Friday, July 9, 2021, by their lawyer, Chief Yomi Alliyu, Punch reports.

In the suit, Alliyu argued that the continued detention of his clients without being taken to court is a breach of the provision of the law that stipulates that suspects should be taken to court within 24 hours of their arrest.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian) Pulse Nigeria

The names of the plaintiffs listed in the suit are; Abdullateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde (alias Lady K), Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diekola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

The Department of State Services and its Director-General are the defendants.

The detainees are praying the court for an order “mandating and compelling the defendants to produce the applicants to enable this honourable court to inquire into the circumstances constituting grounds of their arrest and detention since July 2, 2021 and where it deems fit admit the applicants to bail.”

They also asked the court to order the DSS to explain why they should not be admitted to bail “in accordance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and other extant laws in Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that during the raid on Igboho’s house, the DSS said it arrested 13 and killed two people.

The DSS, who also claimed that Igboho was in illegal possession of firearms subsequently declared him wanted.