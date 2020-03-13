Muhammad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has tackled the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the alleged persecution of Christians in the country.

Following the killing of Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram, the CAN chairman in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa, the christian body had said there is mass persecution of Christians across the country.

While speaking at the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) meeting in Abuja, the monarch noted that Nigerian Muslims are equally being killed in large numbers by terrorists and bandits.

“For me, there is no persecution of anybody in this country because if you say there is persecution of Christians, there is also persecution of Muslims but that will not solve the problem," Punch quoted him as saying.

The traditional ruler maintained that every life is sacred, regardless of religious differences.