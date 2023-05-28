Sultan, Kukah crave good governance at inauguration lecture

Abubakar gave the task on Saturday in Abuja at the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Lecture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture, titled “Deepening Democracy for Development and Integration”, was delivered by the former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the Sultan, Kenyatta’s words in calling for unity and inclusiveness in governance in Nigeria were those of a very patriotic Nigerian.

“The democracy we are supposed to practice is the type that allows for development, peace and stability of our people.

“Without development, without stability, there is no democracy. You do not have democracy when you do not have good leaders to practice that democracy.

“Leadership is of utmost importance if we want to practice democracy and move the country forward,” he said.

The Sultan said that it was a worthy achievement that Nigeria was celebrating its seventh consecutive democratic transition.

He described the milestone as a significant achievement for both the winners and those who did not win in the election, adding that they both share in the credit.

“We are here to see how we can enrich the conversation and advise the incoming administration on ways to improve on governance and development in an atmosphere of peace and security,” he said.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, said that religion, just like any other form of identity like ethnicity and gender, was not a problem in Nigeria.

According to Kukah, the real problem is when these categories are left unattended.

“It is then that they provoke problems. I do not like to talk about religion because I do not believe that we have a religion problem,” he said.

He called on African leaders to wake up to the threat of “illiberal democracy”.

“There is a resurgence of democracy that looks like democracy but does not work like democracy,” he said.

He called on the incoming administration to take advantage of Kenyatta’s lecture as a basis to build a good society.

Akinwumi Adesina, the President of African Development Bank, said the election of a new president always elicited hope.

Adesina said that Nigerians would be looking to the incoming government with the hope that it will assure security, peace and stability.

“Hope that you will heal and unite the fractured nations; hope that you will rise above patronage and forge a compelling force to move the nation forward with inclusiveness, fairness and equity.

“Also, hope that you will dramatically improve the economy,” he said.

He said the starting point in fixing the economy must be micro economy and fiscal stability.

“Unless the micro economy is revived the fiscal challenges addressed boldly, resources for development will not be there,” he said.

On his part, Dayo Israel urged the incoming government to encourage greater youth participation in governance.