The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dhul-Qadah, one of the four sacred months in Islam is the 11th month on the Islamic calendar which comes before the month of Dhul-Hijjah.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council of Sokoto, issued on Saturday.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH on Friday.

“Therefore, Saturday May 20, will be 30th day of Shawwal 1444AH.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sultan has accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday May 21, as the first day of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH,” Junaidu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Dhul-Qadah, one of the four sacred months in Islam is the 11th month on the Islamic calendar which comes before the month of Dhul-Hijjah.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Court advises PDP, LP, others to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Court advises PDP, LP, others to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

Kogi APC suspends all wards, LG executives in Igalamela/Odolu

Kogi APC suspends all wards, LG executives in Igalamela/Odolu

Atiku tells court 100 witnesses need 3 weeks to prove case against Tinubu

Atiku tells court 100 witnesses need 3 weeks to prove case against Tinubu

Ganduje accuses Tinubu of abandoning him for Kwankwaso in leaked audio

Ganduje accuses Tinubu of abandoning him for Kwankwaso in leaked audio

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu