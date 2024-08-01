ADVERTISEMENT
Sultan asks Imams to placate Muslim protesters at Jumu’ah prayer this Friday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sultan also called on all Imams to commence sustained supplications and/or prayers at the moment of grief, through special prayers.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar.
Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar.

The President-General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), made the call in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of JNI, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, on Thursday.

Abubakar said that JNI genuinely feared escalation to an uncontrollable scenario, adding that reports from the protests were tilting towards that.

“Therefore, we in the name of Allah, the Most High, call for an end to the snowballing rampaging, in the name of protest.

“We should all understand that there must be a stable country called Nigeria before we can proudly call ourselves Nigerians.

“With tomorrow being Friday, Jumu’ah mosque Imams and Muslim leaders are implored to calm nerves and call on the Ummah to appreciate peace rather than a chaotic state of affairs, which may even deny us congregational prayers,” he said.

The Sultan, quoted Qur’anic guidance in trying moments as saying “When the suffering reached them from us, why then did they not learn humility?” Qur’an 6:43.

According to him, sober reflection, sincere humility and continued prayer to Allah, the Ever Merciful, is the antidote to the quagmire.

He said the Prophet (peace be upon him) said “supplication is a weapon of the believer and the light of the heavens and the earth”.

He urged all Nigerians to be in continued prayers for Allah’s apt intervention.

“This call has become imperative bearing in mind that the protest is getting out of hand, the consequence of which may be too heavy on the West African sub-region.

“A clarion call is therefore made to all leaders and the Nigerian citizens to fear Allah, for it is through such a spiritual medium that Allah’s intervention descends with full assurance from Him, the Ever Merciful.

“Muslims are also urged to be introspective and should embrace more Dhikr (remembrance of Allah), through the glorification of Allah, Istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness) and ceaseless Du’a (prayers and invocations), for ease and relief in these trying moments,” he added.

The Sultan also implored President Bola Tinubu to address the nation, by assuring all Nigerians that peace, security, stability, relief to hardship and food security would be achieved under his stewardship.

He also urged state governors to calm nerves, saying that silence was no longer golden at this moment of anxiety.

“In this time of challenge, we pray for guidance, protection, good health, and peace for all leaders, and for tranquillity to prevail in Nigeria.

“May Allah, the Highest, also provide the quickest relief to all problems bedevilling the Nigerian state. Aamin,” he added.

