ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Sule's wife wants to mentor youth against drugs as NDLEA arrests 150 traffickers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects comprise of 144 males and six females, while 7,148.95 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized.

Hajiya Silifat Sule, wife of Nasarawa governor [The Nation Newspaper]
Hajiya Silifat Sule, wife of Nasarawa governor [The Nation Newspaper]

Recommended articles

Peter Onche-Odaudu, State Commander of NDLEA in Nasarawa disclosed at the grand finale of a week-long event to mark the 2024 United Nations International Day Against Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Wednesday in Lafia.

Onche-Odaudu said that the suspects comprised 144 males and six females, while 7,148.95 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized within the period under review.

According to the commander, the over seven tons of exhibit seized were made up of 7,037.2kg of Indian hemp, 0.011kg of Cocaine, 0.185kg of Methamphetamine and 111.53kg of sundry psychotropic substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A very significant arrest and seizure is that of 4,037kg of Indian hemp in one fell swoop on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

“This remains the single highest seizure of drugs in the history of the drug war in Nasarawa State. The suspects arrested and the 40-footer truck seized are being prosecuted and forfeited respectively,” he said.

The NDLEA commander in the state also noted that within the period, 117 suspects were convicted and given various jail terms at the Federal High Court, Lafia.

He said that the Command, through its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, sensitised no fewer than 46,802 persons – 27,033 males and 19,769 females in schools, communities, workplaces and motor parks across the state.

“As part of our rehabilitation programme, eight male clients were taken into our facility, counseled and rehabilitated, 752 arrested suspects, who were obvious drug user, were given brief counselling interventions and released to their families,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onche-Odaudu noted that the theme for the 2024 Drugs Day commemoration, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, was instructive as it tallied with the ideal of the UN to prioritise prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation over punishment and incarceration.

He attributed the feat recorded by Command in the drug war in the state to the support from Governor Abdullahi Sule, his wife, Silifat Sule, as well as the encouragement from the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Retired Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa and other stakeholders in the state.

The NDLEA boss in the state also appreciated officers and men of the Command for their bravery and commitment to the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, which he said had yielded tremendous results in the state.

Onche-Odaudu, however, said that the Command was grappling with the daunting challenges of a lack of operational vehicles and other logistics.

“Also paucity of funds to run the Command and particularly to procure credible intelligence on the activities of drug dealers, from our confidential Informant or ‘whistleblowers’ in more common parlance, continue to be a cog in our wheel,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her remarks, Hajiya Silifat Sule, wife of Nasarawa governor and Special Guest at the event, pledged her commitment and support to NDLEA in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Sule said as a mother, should not fold her arms and watch the youth waste their lives on drugs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Sule's wife wants to mentor youth against drugs as NDLEA arrests 150 traffickers

Gov Sule's wife wants to mentor youth against drugs as NDLEA arrests 150 traffickers

Dangote refinery hit by partial fire outbreak

Dangote refinery hit by partial fire outbreak

Road projects are on course - Cross River Govt denies abandonment, blames rainfall

Road projects are on course - Cross River Govt denies abandonment, blames rainfall

VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

Top 10 most stressful countries in Africa

Top 10 most stressful countries in Africa

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

Court dismisses suit by Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Court dismisses suit by fleeing Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Osun Govt on high alert for cholera, no confirmed cases reported across State