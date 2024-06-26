Gov Sule's wife wants to mentor youth against drugs as NDLEA arrests 150 traffickers

Peter Onche-Odaudu, State Commander of NDLEA in Nasarawa disclosed at the grand finale of a week-long event to mark the 2024 United Nations International Day Against Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Wednesday in Lafia.

Onche-Odaudu said that the suspects comprised 144 males and six females, while 7,148.95 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized within the period under review.

According to the commander, the over seven tons of exhibit seized were made up of 7,037.2kg of Indian hemp, 0.011kg of Cocaine, 0.185kg of Methamphetamine and 111.53kg of sundry psychotropic substances.

“A very significant arrest and seizure is that of 4,037kg of Indian hemp in one fell swoop on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

“This remains the single highest seizure of drugs in the history of the drug war in Nasarawa State. The suspects arrested and the 40-footer truck seized are being prosecuted and forfeited respectively,” he said.

The NDLEA commander in the state also noted that within the period, 117 suspects were convicted and given various jail terms at the Federal High Court, Lafia.

He said that the Command, through its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, sensitised no fewer than 46,802 persons – 27,033 males and 19,769 females in schools, communities, workplaces and motor parks across the state.

“As part of our rehabilitation programme, eight male clients were taken into our facility, counseled and rehabilitated, 752 arrested suspects, who were obvious drug user, were given brief counselling interventions and released to their families,” he added.

Onche-Odaudu noted that the theme for the 2024 Drugs Day commemoration, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, was instructive as it tallied with the ideal of the UN to prioritise prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation over punishment and incarceration.

He attributed the feat recorded by Command in the drug war in the state to the support from Governor Abdullahi Sule, his wife, Silifat Sule, as well as the encouragement from the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Retired Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa and other stakeholders in the state.

The NDLEA boss in the state also appreciated officers and men of the Command for their bravery and commitment to the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, which he said had yielded tremendous results in the state.

Onche-Odaudu, however, said that the Command was grappling with the daunting challenges of a lack of operational vehicles and other logistics.

“Also paucity of funds to run the Command and particularly to procure credible intelligence on the activities of drug dealers, from our confidential Informant or ‘whistleblowers’ in more common parlance, continue to be a cog in our wheel,” he stated.

