ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sulaiman re-elected Bauchi 10th assembly speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker’s election followed his nomination by a member representing Jammare Constituency, Mubarak Haruna.

Abubakar Sulaiman [Daily Post]
Abubakar Sulaiman [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sulaiman was the speaker of the 9th assembly and the chairman of the conference of speakers in the country.

The leadership of the 10th assembly emerged through nominations and consensus.

The lawmakers also elected Mr Jamilu Barade as the deputy speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election was conducted during the inauguration of the new members at the chamber of the assembly.

The speaker’s election followed his nomination by a member representing Jammare Constituency, Mubarak Haruna.

He was seconded by Auwal Hassan, a member representing Shira Constituency.

Both the speaker and his deputy were sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Mr Umar Gital.

In a remark, Sulaiman appreciated the members for having confidence and trust in him to preside over the 10th assembly, adding that all members would be treated equally irrespective of political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also appreciated Gov. Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi for giving the 9th assembly needed attention and support, saying “we expect the same in the 10th assembly”.

NAN reports that the house has 31 members with 22 from PDP, eight from the All Progressive Congress and one from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court to rule in Emefiele’s enforcement of right suit July 13

Court to rule in Emefiele’s enforcement of right suit July 13

Motor Park Operators, Drivers laud ban on transportation taskforce in Ebonyi

Motor Park Operators, Drivers laud ban on transportation taskforce in Ebonyi

Gov. Yusuf appoints 13-man board for Kano Pillars FC

Gov. Yusuf appoints 13-man board for Kano Pillars FC

Sulaiman re-elected Bauchi 10th assembly speaker

Sulaiman re-elected Bauchi 10th assembly speaker

Turkey hikes minimum wage by 30% as cost-of-living crisis bites

Turkey hikes minimum wage by 30% as cost-of-living crisis bites

Ortom currently in EFCC custody

Ortom currently in EFCC custody

Ohanaeze calls for support for Tinubu following appointment of new Service Chiefs

Ohanaeze calls for support for Tinubu following appointment of new Service Chiefs

Comprehensive guide to playing and winning Aviator Game by Spribe

Comprehensive guide to playing and winning Aviator Game by Spribe

Kogi Govt to raise ₦‎15bn start-up fund for Kogi State University

Kogi Govt to raise ₦‎15bn start-up fund for Kogi State University

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership