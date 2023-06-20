Sulaiman re-elected Bauchi 10th assembly speaker

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sulaiman was the speaker of the 9th assembly and the chairman of the conference of speakers in the country.

The leadership of the 10th assembly emerged through nominations and consensus.

The lawmakers also elected Mr Jamilu Barade as the deputy speaker.

The election was conducted during the inauguration of the new members at the chamber of the assembly.

The speaker’s election followed his nomination by a member representing Jammare Constituency, Mubarak Haruna.

He was seconded by Auwal Hassan, a member representing Shira Constituency.

Both the speaker and his deputy were sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Mr Umar Gital.

In a remark, Sulaiman appreciated the members for having confidence and trust in him to preside over the 10th assembly, adding that all members would be treated equally irrespective of political parties.

He also appreciated Gov. Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi for giving the 9th assembly needed attention and support, saying “we expect the same in the 10th assembly”.