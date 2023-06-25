ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Subsidy removal: ICAN Chairman advocates living wages for civil servants

News Agency Of Nigeria

On the possible solutions to fuel subsidy, Wafure said that there is need for a full deregulation of the downstream sector and complete removal of petroleum subsidy.

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products (LN247)
Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products (LN247)

Recommended articles

Dala spoke during the investiture of the third Chairman and inauguration of Executive Committee of ICAN Gwagwalada and District Society on Saturday in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory.

He said there was need for the removal of fuel subsidy, saying that the Nigerian economy had suffered for a very long time.

Dala also said that government should consider harmonising civil servants wages, saying that the disparities in the wages were not encouraging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because the wages system of the country encourages corruption. So if we allow this kind of wages to continue there is no way to go,” he said.

On his acceptance speech, Dala said that his team would consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor and lift ICAN Gwagwalada and District Society to a higher level.

Similarly, the guest speaker of the occasion, Prof. Obida Wafure said that the removal of fuel subsidy was a welcome development.

Speaking on the topic, “Petroleum subsidy removal and the Nigeria economy”, Wafure said that the subsidy removal would reduce government borrowing and the associated huge debt.

“It will free resources for investment to other critical sectors of the economy, such as education, health, infrastructure, security and power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reduce incentive for smuggling and associate risk. It will encourage investors into the petroleum sector to boost the economy,” he added.

On the possible solutions to fuel subsidy, Wafure said that there is need for a full deregulation of the downstream sector and complete removal of petroleum subsidy.

“Remove fuel subsidy and provide credible evidence based policies. Government should redesign the subsidy regime and direct it towards the poor.

“Increase minimum wage and increase monthly income threefold for Pay As You Earn (P.A.Y.E),” he said.

Earlier, the immediate past Chairman, Chimezie Ogu highlighted the achievements of his one year tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogu said that during the tenure, the executive under his leadership was able to set a relevant, customised system of accounting in order to enable the District consciously practice the profession effectively.

“We earnestly embarked and built a healthy corporate image of the District within, at zonal and national levels, this is to attract responsible numerical and financial growth.

“You may recall, during my inaugural speech, I promised to ensure a District corporate office. As I speak, we have a contact Secretariat office among other achievements,” he said.

On his part, the 59th President of ICAN, Prof. Innocent Okwuosa advised the newly inaugurated executive to work as a team in the interest of ICAN and Nigeria in general.

Represented by by Qeensley Seghosime, the 2nd Deputy Vice President, ICAN, Okwuosa said that the executive had to demonstrate integrity and accountability at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have to demonstrate integrity at all times, they have to demonstrate accountability at all times, they have to work together as a family.

“Because that is the essence of team work to be able to deliver on their mandates,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13-member Executive Committee under the leadership of Dala, will run the ICAN affairs in the next one year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC, TUC laud Zamfara Gov for defraying 2 months salaries

NLC, TUC laud Zamfara Gov for defraying 2 months salaries

Subsidy removal: ICAN Chairman advocates living wages for civil servants

Subsidy removal: ICAN Chairman advocates living wages for civil servants

Engineers suggest how to curb power failure in Nigeria

Engineers suggest how to curb power failure in Nigeria

Former Gov Matawalle donates ₦200m for Sallah celebrations

Former Gov Matawalle donates ₦200m for Sallah celebrations

Mechanical Engineers target electric car assembly plants in Nigeria

Mechanical Engineers target electric car assembly plants in Nigeria

Pastor Lazarus Muoka asks faithful to pray themselves out of difficulties

Pastor Lazarus Muoka asks faithful to pray themselves out of difficulties

Jos institute graduates first set of philosophers

Jos institute graduates first set of philosophers

Organisation wants Tinubu to appoint APC presidential aspirant as minister

Organisation wants Tinubu to appoint APC presidential aspirant as minister

NDLEA convicts 79 drug traffickers, arrests 136 others in Anambra

NDLEA convicts 79 drug traffickers, arrests 136 others in Anambra

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security