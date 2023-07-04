Study Abroad: Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana
Loughborough University has brought the open-day-experience closer to prospective African students who wish to register for its September 2023 intake through the Loughborough Edufair.
To enable as many students as possible benefit, the Loughborough University Edufair will be held across four strategic locations — three in Nigeria and one in Ghana.
The fairs will be interactive, giving attendees the opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with university representatives, as well as general Q&A sessions regarding the myriad of opportunities the institution offers including automatic scholarships and more.
Event details
Abuja
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
BluCabana Restaurant & Cafe - VIP Hall
1322, Shehu Yar'Adua Way, Mabushi Abuja
Lagos Island
Friday, July 7
Radisson Blu - Lekki Meeting Room
1A, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos
Lagos Mainland
Saturday, July 8
Radisson Hotel - Meeting Room 4
42/44 Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos
Ghana
Monday, July 10
Villa Monticello Boutique Hotel - The Leomen Hall
1A, Mankata Avenu Link, Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana
For more information, kindly contact the university’s representatives on the following numbers - 08143925289; 08062541381.
