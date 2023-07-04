ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Study Abroad: Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLoughborough

Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana
Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana

Recommended articles

Loughborough University has brought the open-day-experience closer to prospective African students who wish to register for its September 2023 intake through the Loughborough Edufair.

To enable as many students as possible benefit, the Loughborough University Edufair will be held across four strategic locations — three in Nigeria and one in Ghana.

Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana
Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The fairs will be interactive, giving attendees the opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with university representatives, as well as general Q&A sessions regarding the myriad of opportunities the institution offers including automatic scholarships and more.

Abuja

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

BluCabana Restaurant & Cafe - VIP Hall

ADVERTISEMENT

1322, Shehu Yar'Adua Way, Mabushi Abuja

Lagos Island

Friday, July 7

Radisson Blu - Lekki Meeting Room

1A, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos Mainland

Saturday, July 8

Radisson Hotel - Meeting Room 4

42/44 Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos

Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, July 10

Villa Monticello Boutique Hotel - The Leomen Hall

1A, Mankata Avenu Link, Airport Residential Area, Accra, Ghana

For more information, kindly contact the university’s representatives on the following numbers - 08143925289; 08062541381.

#FeatureByLoughborough

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Study Abroad: Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana

Study Abroad: Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana

Bank of America applauds Tinubu's moves

Bank of America applauds Tinubu's moves

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu - Ale MD ESBS

Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu - Ale MD ESBS

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July