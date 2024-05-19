Students, youths’ bodies beg Tinubu to appoint competent CEO for PTI

The unions’ appeal was conveyed in a letter addressed to the president and co-signed by the leadership of the different student/youth bodies, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The unions are the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), National Association of University Students (NAUS) and the National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NACES).

Others are the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) and the African Students Education Support Initiative (ASESI).

The signatories are Comrades Chinonso Obasi, National President, NYU; Lucky Omonefe, National President, NANS; Marshal Obaji, National President, NAUS; Bassey Eka, Nigerian Country-Rep, ASESI; Egunjobi Samuel, National President, NACES and Ridwan Opeyemi National President, NAPS.

According to the groups, the unprecedented peace and joy in the institute since the announcement of Onoji as the acting principal is one borne out of acceptance by all and sundry.

“It also shows Onoji’s capacity to deliver on goals, integrity, ingenuity, unquestionable leadership and charisma.

“Our interest is primarily in Nigerian students’ welfare and a peaceful academic environment.

“The testimonials from PTI students about Onoji affirm that he is the square peg in the square hole.

“As former Director of PTI services, an officer in charge of the day-to-day maintenance and repair of the infrastructure of the institute, he is described and addressed by students as a cat with nine lives.

“This is because of his availability to call to duty even at odd hours.”

The groups further highlighted students’ appraisals of Onoji’s competence.

“Under Onoji as chairman board of examiners, we have experienced seamless examinations; under his admission committee, PTI’s admissions have always been on merit.

“As chairman institute curriculum development committee, we have enjoyed rich curricula that place us ahead of other scholars in sister institutions.

“As a sound academia, he has published several papers in international reputable high-impact Elsevier journals, among others, which can be verified online.”

The groups said that the standard of PTI was falling drastically because of the rising competing training institutes created by multinational companies.

According to them, the situation creates an urgent need for a seasoned and experienced Onoji who is the chairman of the PTI strategic team.

They said confirming Onoji as the Chief Executive Officer of the PTI would make a significant impact on the visibility of the Institute in the oil and gas industry.

“His appointment, we believe, will rekindle the lost glory of the Nigerian-only petroleum training institute and the institute, will in turn, contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s GDP by upscaling its established mandate.

“It is always said that ‘when preparation meets opportunity, success abounds; Onoji’s preparedness for the task ahead is unquestionable.

“In April, he completed a 2-week mandatory training for heads of Federal Government Agencies/Parastatals at Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Topo-Badagry to further equip him with administrative skills to manage the institute.

“For the mandate of PTI which is to train competent technical manpower required for the sustainability of the Nigeria oil and gas industry to be achieved awesomely, we passionately recommend the appointment of Onoji as the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI.