Students of Rivers University responsible for hostel robbery - Gov Fubara

Reports emerged on Thursday, August 24, 2023, that hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, had invaded the three hostels occupied by female students near the university back gate, carting away valuable items.

The devil-minded robbers, armed with guns and machetes, made away with electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and laptops, among other valuable items, leaving four students injured in the process.

The development sparked outrage from the female students who later stormed the school campus on Thursday in protest to decry what they described as repeated criminal attacks in their hostels.

However, during a visit to the university following the incidents, the Governor said those responsible for the robbery had been identified as students of the institution.

Fubara who condemned the attack said the perpetrators must be fished out and duly prosecuted.

“Honestly, I was really bitter that such a thing would be happening in this jet age. Somebody breaking into a female hostel to go and molest girls.

“I said I won’t just send my aides and the police, I will come and see things myself and assess the situation.

“Let me assure you that we must get the culprits. And I’m sure they are not people outside. They are also students here,” the governor stated,

