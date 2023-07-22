ADVERTISEMENT
Student group threatens mass protest against recent tuition hike

Nurudeen Shotayo

The group frowned upon the decision of the government to increase tuition fees despite the current economic hardship in the country.

Illustrative Photo: Nigerian students protesting over prolonged ASUU strike.
Illustrative Photo: Nigerian students protesting over prolonged ASUU strike.

NAUS made its concerns known in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Erubami Ayobami and National Deputy President, Babalola Daniel, on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Titled, 'Warning Against Tuition Fee Increment,' the statement conveyed the group's disapproval of the recent increase in tuition fees in the country despite the prevalent harsh economic realities.

“It is with great displeasure as we Write to condemn the act of the Federal Government as well as higher institutions who have decided to increase the price of tuition in this current economic disintegration,” the statement partly read.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos State, confirmed an increase in fees for undergraduate students of the institution.

This was contained in a statement dated July 20, 2023, by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, UNILAG branch following a meeting with the top management staff.

UNILAG students previously paid ₦19,000, but the management has now jacked that up to ₦190,250 for students studying medicine, while for courses that require the use of a laboratory and studio, students are expected to pay ₦140,250.

Similarly, the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, also announced an increase in school fees of new students into Federal Government Colleges, otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges, from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000.

According to the circular entitled, 'Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students', signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.

Meanwhile, NAUS said it has become evident that the state of the nation's university education isn't encouraging and, by that virtue, policies that will further negatively affect the educational system will be rebuffed.

“University is where every profession that runs the nation is trained and mentored, investing in the origin of every profession should never be a problem for any nation interested in development."

The group stressed that the student populace would not hesitate to stage a protest against any implementation of tuition increment.

“We want to reiterate that as students, we won’t hesitate to come out en-mass to protest against any form of implementation that poses a threat to the students’ community,” it added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

