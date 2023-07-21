ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNILAG confirms hike in fees

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement further added that approved charges for all Medical students of the institution was ₦190,250.

UNILAG
UNILAG

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the university management issued to newsmen by the Communication unit on Friday night in Lagos.

According to the statement, the upward review in the fees is with effect from Sept.1.

“After careful deliberations with its stakeholders comprising of students, parents/guardians, staff unions and alumni among others, the university of Lagos management has reviewed the obligatory fees (mandatory charges for an academic session/year) of new and returning undergraduate students of the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The adjustment in these fees which will take effect from first semester 2023/2024 academic session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the university to be able to meet its obligation to its students, staff and municipal service providers among others.

“It is also pertinent to note that the university has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years.

“Management therefore seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with assurance of its commitment toward ensuring that students get the best learning experience,” it stated.

A breakdown of the fees shows that the mandatory charges for one academic session for new undergraduate students include ₦126, 325, for courses without laboratory/studio.

The statement also indicated ₦176,325 as mandatory charges for one academic session for courses with laboratory and studio.

ADVERTISEMENT

A further breakdown of the approved mandatory charges for one academic year or session for returning students showed that they would pay ₦100,750 for courses without laboratory and studio.

The approved mandatory charges for courses with laboratory and studio according to the statement is ₦140,250.

The statement further added that approved charges for all Medical students of the institution was ₦190,250.

It noted that utility charges of ₦20,000 was to be paid by all undergraduate students, while a total of ₦30,000 was to be paid by all final year students.

According to the statement, charges for field trips, where such is a mandatory requirement of the course of study, will be determined as the need arises.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue govt saves ₦1.2bn from ghost workers, uncovers ghost schools

Benue govt saves ₦1.2bn from ghost workers, uncovers ghost schools

UNILAG confirms hike in fees

UNILAG confirms hike in fees

NAFDAC warns against use of artificial methods to ripen fruit

NAFDAC warns against use of artificial methods to ripen fruit

Court fines Kano govt ₦2m over attempt to demolition property

Court fines Kano govt ₦2m over attempt to demolition property

Recent events around judiciary unacceptable, Obi speaks ahead of tribunal ruling

Recent events around judiciary unacceptable, Obi speaks ahead of tribunal ruling

FG increases Unity Colleges’ fees from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000

FG increases Unity Colleges’ fees from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000

Kano anti-graft body recruits Falana to prosecute Ganduje over dollar video

Kano anti-graft body recruits Falana to prosecute Ganduje over dollar video

Anambra govt sends Mmesoma to psychotherapist for counselling

Anambra govt sends Mmesoma to psychotherapist for counselling

Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others