UNILAG confirms hike in fees

This is contained in a statement by the university management issued to newsmen by the Communication unit on Friday night in Lagos.

According to the statement, the upward review in the fees is with effect from Sept.1.

“After careful deliberations with its stakeholders comprising of students, parents/guardians, staff unions and alumni among others, the university of Lagos management has reviewed the obligatory fees (mandatory charges for an academic session/year) of new and returning undergraduate students of the institution.

“The adjustment in these fees which will take effect from first semester 2023/2024 academic session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the university to be able to meet its obligation to its students, staff and municipal service providers among others.

“It is also pertinent to note that the university has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years.

“Management therefore seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with assurance of its commitment toward ensuring that students get the best learning experience,” it stated.

A breakdown of the fees shows that the mandatory charges for one academic session for new undergraduate students include ₦126, 325, for courses without laboratory/studio.

The statement also indicated ₦176,325 as mandatory charges for one academic session for courses with laboratory and studio.

A further breakdown of the approved mandatory charges for one academic year or session for returning students showed that they would pay ₦100,750 for courses without laboratory and studio.

The approved mandatory charges for courses with laboratory and studio according to the statement is ₦140,250.

The statement further added that approved charges for all Medical students of the institution was ₦190,250.

It noted that utility charges of ₦20,000 was to be paid by all undergraduate students, while a total of ₦30,000 was to be paid by all final year students.