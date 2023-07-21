FG increases Unity Colleges’ fees from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000

As contained in a directive that emanated from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I and dated May 25, 2023, students are mandated to pay ₦100,000 from next term.

The new fee is a departure from the old tuition of ₦45,000.

According to the circular signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, and titled 'Approved fees/charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,' new entrants into the colleges are expected to comply with the new charges.

It's reported that the new fees will have a ripple effect on virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniforms, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fees, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, among others.

It'd be recalled that the House of Representatives had urged the Federal Government to reverse the increment of school fees in all federal government-owned secondary schools.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) and Kama Nkemkanma (LP, Ebonyi) during plenary on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.