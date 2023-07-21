ADVERTISEMENT
News  >  Local

FG increases Unity Colleges' fees from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000

Nurudeen Shotayo

The new increment will see students part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous ₦45,000.

As contained in a directive that emanated from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I and dated May 25, 2023, students are mandated to pay ₦100,000 from next term.

The new fee is a departure from the old tuition of ₦45,000.

According to the circular signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, and titled 'Approved fees/charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,' new entrants into the colleges are expected to comply with the new charges.

FG increases Unity Colleges’ fees from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000. [NAN]
FG increases Unity Colleges' fees from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000. [NAN]

It's reported that the new fees will have a ripple effect on virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniforms, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fees, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, among others.

It'd be recalled that the House of Representatives had urged the Federal Government to reverse the increment of school fees in all federal government-owned secondary schools.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) and Kama Nkemkanma (LP, Ebonyi) during plenary on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

While moving the motion, Hon. Nkemkanma had argued that the increment was causing untold hardship for students.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

