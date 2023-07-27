Breaking news:
Strike: Police urge labour unions to prioritise internal security

News Agency Of Nigeria

CP Idowu Owohunwa and the sentries after Police Mascots inauguration at Lagos Police Command’s Headquarters, Ikeja, on Thursday.
Owohunwa gave the advice on Thursday in Lagos while briefing newsmen on his strategic meeting with area commanders, divisional police officers and unit commanders.

He said the proposed protest was one of the reasons for meeting.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress proposed protest formed part of the strategic meeting today.

“We are monitoring the development.

“We do hope that labour will resolve the issue, understand the implications of the protest on internal security, and work with the police so that there are no breaches,” he said.

The police boss said the meeting was also to review security situation in the state, adding that there had been concerns raised by some residents.

Owohunwa said the concerns had to do with traffic robbery, cultism and misconducts of some policemen.

He said that all the issues would be looked into and adequate attention, including deployment of more men and equipment, given, so as to sustain public confidence in the police.

“The outcome of this strategic meeting is that Lagos residents will see enhanced security operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Owohunwa inaugurated the first-ever built Police Mascots at the Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The commissioner said that he was encouraged to build the police mascots after he saw the sculpture of a bull at the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja, when he visited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force were represented at the inauguration.

The mascots have a full elephant structure and that of an eagle besides waterfalls and lighting.

Speaking with NAN on the sidelines of the inauguration, the sculptor, Mr Josan John, said it took three month to build the images.

John said the concept and funding were done by Owohunwa.

We actually came up with something different. We had been thinking on how to create what had never been in any police formation in Nigeria.

“This mascots will give generations insight about the workings of the Nigeria Police Force; that it is a strong organisation that loves nature,” he said.

