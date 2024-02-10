ADVERTISEMENT
Strike can lead to civil unrest - NANS begs labour unions to shelve plan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi called on the Federal Government to fast-track the process of implementing the new minimum wage, saying it would go a long way in addressing the plights of the people.

Pedro Obi, NANS National President, made the appeal at a news conference in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NLC and TUC had on Feb. 8 issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the government over the failure to implement the agreements reached on Oct. 2, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Obi noted that the association shared in the pains Nigerians are experiencing, especially the youth and the student community, over the current hardship.

He explained that the association was of the strong belief that the planned strike if embarked on, would further worsen the economic crisis in the country.

The NANS president added that the labour unions had the right to make demands and embark on strike to drive home their points, but appealed for reconsideration of the decision.

He urged them to take into consideration the potential impact on insecurity, economy and more importantly, the academic progress of students across the nation.

“While recognising the importance of addressing labour-related concerns and advocating for workers’ rights, we kindly urge the labour unions to explore alternative means of dialogue and negotiation with the relevant authorities.

A strike, though a powerful tool, can lead to civil unrest and further worsen the security and economic situation of the country.

“We believe that constructive dialogue and engagement can lead to mutually beneficial solutions without causing nationwide unrest.

“Our plea is not to undermine the legitimacy of the concerns raised by the labour unions but to emphasise the potential adverse effects a strike could have on all sectors of our economy.

“We remain hopeful that a consensus can be reached through meaningful discussions, ensuring that the rights and well-being of both workers and students are considered in the pursuit of fair and just solutions,” he said.

