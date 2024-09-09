ADVERTISEMENT
Stray elephants from Cameroon invade Borno communities, destroy farmlands

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Director of Forestry and Wildlife in Borno Ministry of Environment says guns and firecrackers are needed to scare the elephants away.

A director in the ministry, Ayuba Peter, confirmed the ugly incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Monday.

Peter said the incident had become perennial in the last five years in the area.

“We have been having reports of elephants destroying farmlands in Gamboru/Ngala and Kala-Balge Local Government Areas (LGAs) for the past five years.

“They use to come from a forest reserve in the neighbouring Cameroon Republic at this time and roam around, causing serious destruction to farmlands until flood water recedes around December,” Peter said.

He further said that the menace had been reported to the Federal Government through the National Park for urgent intervention.

He said that facilities, such as guns and firecrackers, are needed to scare the elephants away.

Peter said that efforts by the ministry were being frustrated by flooding, coupled with insecurity in the border communities.

He called for concerted efforts by various stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations, to permanently arrest the menace.

He also appealed to the government at all levels to give financial support to the farmers, whose farmlands were destroyed.

In a letter to Gov. Babagana Zulum, a community leader, Baba Hassan from Ngala, called for urgent measures to address the problem.

Hassan expressed worry that farmers in the community suffered huge losses, worth millions of naira, to the rampaging animals.

“The recent invasion of the farmlands by elephants has resulted in the destruction of vast hectares of crops that the owners rely on for their livelihood.

“Imagine the despair and hopelessness these people are going through as their farms are trampled and devoured by these destructive creatures.

“Government must intervene to permanently put an end to the menace, which threatens food security and the economy of these communities.

“In the midst of already challenging times, marked by hardship, high cost of living, and soaring food prices, this unfortunate incident has exacerbated the difficulties faced by the vulnerable members of our communities,” Hassan said.

He recommended the setting up of barriers, employing trained personnel to stop the elephants from encroaching on the farmlands and community awareness programmes on elephant behavior and habitat protection.

Other affected farmers, including Bunu Modu and Musa Ali of Gamboru/Ngala LGA, described the recurring invasion of their farms as frustrating.

Also, Allamin Hassan and Hala Idris, said they lost so much in their farms to the attack and appealed to the State and Federal Governments to take urgent measures to end the phenomenon.

According to them, something has to be done quickly before farmers would be compelled to confront the elephants.

