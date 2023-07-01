Stop misleading Nigerians on university curriculum, NUC fires back at ASUU

The commission in a statement by Deputy Executive Secretary, Academics, Dr Noel Saliu, on Friday in Abuja, said contrary to claims by ASUU, all universities were carried along in the development of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards.

Addressing the specific issues raised by ASUU, Saliu said that the assertion that there was no official communication from NUC to the Universities on the review of the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS) was not correct.

“Vice-Chancellors can attest to the fact that the commission has been communicating with them on the issue over the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

”In addition, several virtual and on-site meetings were held to intimate them of the curriculum review, and provide them with updates from time to time.

”The claim that there is no evidence to show that the universities were involved in the true sense of revision of the BMAS development and the subsequent implementation of the CCMAS in the university is also far from the truth.”

He added that the curriculum review process started in 2018 with experts on various subjects in Nigerian universities producing the draft documents.

The Deputy Executive Secretary said that the draft was further forwarded to other experts in Nigerian universities for their inputs.

”Comments received from universities that responded formed part of the working documents forwarded to the various curriculum review panels,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saliu added that when the initial drafts of the CCMAS were ready, they were also circulated amongst Nigerian academics, and their inputs were synthesised and incorporated into the respective programmes.

He reminded ASUU that the process of getting and incorporating inputs from Nigerian Universities had been the tradition of NUC since 1989, and had not faltered.

On the components ASUU claimed were left out, Saliu said that the commission had informed universities from the beginning of the exercise that it would provide for 70 per cent of the minimum course requirements for graduation in Nigerian universities.

The Deputy Executive Secretary said that the universities were expected to make up the remaining 30 per cent.

”The commission did not arbitrarily arrive at this ratio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a matter of fact, the NUC had in previous minimum standards documents, made provision for 100 per cent curriculum requirements to Nigerian universities.

”It is instructive to note that in a retreat with Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities in 2017, the NUC proposed to the universities a 50/50 NUC/Universities Curriculum Provision.

”This was rejected as the universities felt that the action was drastic and that the proposal should be gradually implemented; they proposed 80:20 NUC/ University contribution to the curriculum.

”However, the NUC during the comprehensive curriculum review, decided to adopt a 70:30 NUC/University ratio for the curriculum contents,” he added.

Saliu explained that the idea behind the 70:30 ratio was to eventually place the curriculum in the domain of the universities, where it belongs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the NUC believed that with the full implementation of the idea, universities would run the general requirements for their programmes in line with global realities, such that they would introduce courses based on their peculiarities.

The Deputy Executive Secretary further told ASUU that even the so-called NUC component of the curriculum was determined by Nigerian academics, with the commission only coordinating.

”Based on the foregoing, even when courses are omitted in the 70 per cent CCMAS, such courses can be introduced by the universities in the 30 per cent component.

”Besides, the provision made in the CCMAS is the minimum requirement and the universities can go beyond the minimum stipulations, provided the students are not overloaded,” he explained.

Saliu reminded ASUU that the commission was empowered by law to lay minimum standards for all universities and other institutions of higher learning in the federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions Act 2004, also empowered NUC to accredit degrees and other academic awards in consultation with universities, with the approval of the President through the minister of education.