ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty over alleged ₦5bn fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oduah was arraigned on alleged ₦5 billion fraud and financial misappropriation while she served as Minister during Jonathan Administration.

Former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah
Former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah

Recommended articles

Oduah and eight others were arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on Monday, reported that Justice Ekwo fixed the date after counsel that appeared for EFCC, Hassan Liman, SAN, prayed the court to allow the defendants to take their plea, having filed the charge against them since Dec. 17, 2020.

Others arraigned alongside the ex-lawmaker, who represented Anambra North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly, were; Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere. Others include Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oduah was arraigned on alleged ₦5 billion fraud and financial misappropriation while she served as Minister during the Jonathan Administration. In the 25-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020, they are accused of conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with a commercial bank.

The proceeding was still ongoing as at the time of filing the reports.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Association plans to provide food support to 15,000 families in Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos

Association plans to provide food support to 15,000 families in Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos

NGO pays fees for 200 out-of-school children in Niger

NGO pays fees for 200 out-of-school children in Niger

'Fuel subsidy, a test of our faith, patriotism' - MURIC appeals to Nigerians over subsidy removal

'Fuel subsidy, a test of our faith, patriotism' - MURIC appeals to Nigerians over subsidy removal

LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage

LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage

Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty over alleged ₦5bn fraud

Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty over alleged ₦5bn fraud

Kaduna Govt. sensitises livestock stakeholders on Anthrax

Kaduna Govt. sensitises livestock stakeholders on Anthrax

FIRS records tax revenue ₦5.5 trillion in first half of 2023

FIRS records tax revenue ₦5.5 trillion in first half of 2023

Akwa Ibom state partners with Innoson Motors over fuel subsidy removal

Akwa Ibom state partners with Innoson Motors over fuel subsidy removal

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others