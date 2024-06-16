Stay away from Kogi or pay the price - Ododo warns criminals

Ododo gave the warning while speaking to newsmen shortly after observing his Eid-el-Kabir prayer on Sunday at Okene Eid Praying ground.

The governor said the perpetrators behind the kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, came to test his administration’s capacity but faced the consequences.

“They came to test the waters, to find out what our reactions will be, and truly they faced the consequences of their actions.

“Kogi is not a fertile land for anybody to come and trade free in terms of crimes and criminality.

“They have come and they have seen the results; if they dire come in their numbers they will go back in their zeros.

“I can’t tell you what awaits them, but I hope they will never try it again,” Ododo said.

He said the government was able to rescue 29 out of the 31 kidnapped CUSTECH students, adding that unfortunately two were killed by the abductors.

Ododo prayed to God to rest their souls and comfort their family members.

“Security is one of our top priorities and responsibilities in Kogi, that is why we are doing everything possible with the support of Mr President to make sure that every soul in this state is protected and secured,” he said.

He appreciated heads of all security agencies as well as the vigilantes and hunters for working in synergy to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

On the prompt payment of workers' salaries, Ododo said the government was carrying out responsibilities to the citizens and not doing them a favour.

“We are doing what we are supposed to do as a government for the people of Kogi state, especially the civil servants

“When your people are happy they will be so excited to engage in their duties and do their job diligently thereby increasing productivity.

“So, it is part of our responsibilities.to take care of our people, and we are doing it with the help of God and with the support of Mr President,” he said.

Ododo commended President Tinubu for all his efforts in the nation and urged Nigerians to continue to support him by keying into all his programmes and policies.

“I urge the people of Kogi and the entire Nigerians to continue to pray for our leaders especially Mr President so that we can jointly pull ourselves out of this inherited economic crisis,” he said.

The governor admonished the people to use the Sallah celebration to remember the less privileged among them by extending their hands of kindness and support to them.

“It is a period that encompasses sacrifice and submission to the will of God Almighty.

