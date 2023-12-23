ADVERTISEMENT
States should invest in people-oriented projects, programmes- Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-olu said that states should collaborate with federal government ministries and agencies to turn the fortunes of their people for good.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
In an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said this would complement the dividends of democracy which these initiatives are coming up with by next year.

” Let's continue to invest in areas where the lives of the people will be impacted. Let’s continue to support the poorest of the poor in our system.

” Let's use technology to help us situate some of these challenges so that we are not giving what is not supposed to be given to the wrong sets of people."

The governor said that the resilience of Nigerians must be sustained to reap the rewards of the administration’s policies, adding that, ”there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

He said the infrastructural developments ongoing in the states were a result of the readiness of the government to allow people to benefit from some of the fruits of its bold initiatives.

”It’s part of the benefits of these initiatives by the federal government that led to the granting of 50 per cent subsidy to Nigerians travelling by road as well as the free train rides where they already exist.

”This is the first in the country. It directly impacted the people and their socio-economic well-being,” he said.

Sanwo-olu said that the fortunes of the country would see a positive development in 2024 with the ratings of the economy by the global financial houses.

