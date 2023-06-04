The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Arsenal forward, Saka earlier visited Egbeda area of Lagos State, the area of residence of his parents.

L-R: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Arsenal Forward, Bukayo Saka take a selfie during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, June 3, 2023. [Twitter:Jagbros]
L-R: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Arsenal Forward, Bukayo Saka take a selfie during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, June 3, 2023. [Twitter:Jagbros]

Sanwo-Olu, who met with Saka at the Lagos House, Marina, expressed on his Facebook page excitement at receiving his own signed Saka jersey.

Bukayo Saka visits Governor Sanwo-Olu. [Facebook:Sanwo-Olu]
Bukayo Saka visits Governor Sanwo-Olu. [Facebook:Sanwo-Olu] Pulse Nigeria

“Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favourite Arsenal player, star boy Bukayo Saka, @BukayoSaka87.

“I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka jersey. As a proud #Gunner, I am incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

Bukayo Saka visits Governor Sanwo-Olu. [Facebook:Sanwo-Olu]
Bukayo Saka visits Governor Sanwo-Olu. [Facebook:Sanwo-Olu] Pulse Nigeria

“Their determination has motivated many and showed us the power of youth. We are committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos State.

“Together, let us create opportunities for our talented young players. Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season,’’ he wrote.

L-R: Arsenal Forward, Bukayo Saka receiving an Eyo effigy from Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, June 3, 2023. [Facebook:Sanwo-Olu]
L-R: Arsenal Forward, Bukayo Saka receiving an Eyo effigy from Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, June 3, 2023. [Facebook:Sanwo-Olu] Pulse Nigeria
The Arsenal forward, Saka earlier visited Egbeda area of Lagos State, the area of residence of his parents.

During the visit to Egbeda, Saka wore a white native dress atop sneakers and acknowledged cheers from a tumultuous crowd chanting: “Saka’’, “Saka’’ as he moved round the neighbourhood.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

