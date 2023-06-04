Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

Sanwo-Olu, who met with Saka at the Lagos House, Marina, expressed on his Facebook page excitement at receiving his own signed Saka jersey.

“Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favourite Arsenal player, star boy Bukayo Saka, @BukayoSaka87.

“I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka jersey. As a proud #Gunner, I am incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and showed us the power of youth. We are committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos State.

“Together, let us create opportunities for our talented young players. Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season,’’ he wrote.

The Arsenal forward, Saka earlier visited Egbeda area of Lagos State, the area of residence of his parents.