This was contained in a statement by Alhaji Ali Bala, Director Press to the Assembly and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Kano.

The statement said the speaker made the call shortly after going round some graveyards in the state to find out the truth of the reported mass death.

According to Garba-Gafasa, the call was necessary to ascertain the causes of the mass deaths in the state and also to find a lasting solution.

He also appealed to the public to pray for God’s intervention in the present novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation in the state, and the country in general.

The legislator further called on the people to abide by the medical professionals’ advice on the preventive measures.

The Speaker advised the people to observe social distancing, adding that it was one of the major preventive measures against the spread of the pandemic among the people.

NAN reports that following the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been recent reports of mass deaths and burial in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government in a statement on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, attributed the mass deaths to malaria, diabetes and hypertension.