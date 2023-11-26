ADVERTISEMENT
Space science, technology pivotal to Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda - Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shaba acknowledged the minister’s visionary leadership style, adding that NASRDA will maximise his wealth of expertise and passion to advance Nigeria’s space programmes.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Nnaji said this during his maiden visit and facility tour of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in Abuja.

The minister said that the space agency had strategic roles in harnessing space, science and technology for national development and technological advancement.

According to him, the giant strides achieved by the space agency resonate both in the country and in the diaspora and positioned the country as a key player in space exploration and research.

“The present administration of Renewed Hope for Nigerians will undoubtedly enhance the activities of the agency’s contribution to food security, security of lives, property, wealth creation and provision of employment.

“Space is the ultimate platform for technological advancement and no nation can develop beyond its space capabilities and space exploration.

“Space programme is not only for national pride but a significant indicator to Nigeria’s position in the global and economic equation,’’ he said.

He further stated that his visit to the space agency was to ensure he got information that would be critical in decision-making towards the attainment of his set objectives.

The minister commended the leadership of the agency for the successes recorded, and proactive efforts towards sourcing alternative funding through the commercialisation of research products and public-private partnerships.

Earlier, Dr Halilu Shaba, the Director-General of NASRDA, appreciated the minister, saying that the visit is a testament to the importance placed on the strategic role of science, innovation and technology in shaping the future.

He, however, assured that the agency would consistently strive to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite technology for the betterment of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

