Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo is reportedly making moves to persuade Kenyan protesters to leave the streets and help install a government of national unity.

Sowore, who flew the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential flag in the 2023 Nigerian election, also urged the Kenyan citizens to ensure Obasanjo leaves their country in order to sustain the ongoing protests.

Kenay youths, mostly referred to as Gen Zs, have been revolting against the government of President William Ruto for weeks following a controversial 2024 Finance Bill that sought to hike tax rates.

The street demonstrations turned violent when angry protesters stormed the Kenyan parliament and destroyed some properties. In return, security agencies killed scores of protesters, which further infuriated the citizens.

Though Ruto has since withdrawn the controversial bill and reshuffled his cabinet to appease the aggrieved youths, the anti-government protesters have insisted that the President must resign.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo delivered a keynote address, emphasising the importance of collective African efforts in driving economic growth and prosperity
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo delivered a keynote address, emphasising the importance of collective African efforts in driving economic growth and prosperity Pulse Nigeria

The former Nigerian President recently visited the East African nation, where he delivered the keynote address at a Youth Convention organised by the Kenyan School of Government and the Youth Bridge Kenya.

Meanwhile, reports have been making the rounds in the country that Obasanjo has volunteered to help persuade the Kenyan protesters to leave the streets and help install a government of national unity.

Reacting to the report, the national Vice Chairperson of the Communist Party of Kenya, Booker Ngesa Omole, questioned whose interest the former President was representing.

"This guy called Olusegun Obasanjo who's here in our country, whose interest is he representing? Now we're told there's going to be a government of national unity. Unity for who and whose interest?

"Afterall, Raila Amolo Odinga and William Samuel Ruto are part of the problem in this country. In a sense that they're negotiating to eat on top of the dead bodies of our comrades that have been martyred by the state," Omole said in a video posted on X.

Omoyele Sowore. [Facebook]
Omoyele Sowore. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Quoting Omole's video, the Sahara Reporters publisher warned that accommodating Obasanjo in the country would erode the revolutionary gains of the Kenyan protesters.

"I hope our Kenyan brothers and sisters understand that “Chief” Olusegun Obasanjo, who is trying to “broker peace” in Kenya, has never been part of anything good in his life. The former Nigerian President should be put inside the next departing aircraft from Kenya. Otherwise, you would watch your revolutionary gains vanish like the Nigerian treasury under his watch. Please stay away from OBJ, Kenyans," Sowore said.

