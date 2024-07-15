Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

The youth-led protests have further been a subject of discussion across social media platforms with celebrities and influencers joining in the debate.

President William Ruto, in a move to respond to various issues raised by protesters, dropped Finance Bill 2024, dismissed all his appointed cabinet secretaries and announced the formation of a youth engagement committee dubbed the National Multi-Sectoral Forum, which was to begin its sittings on Monday July 15, 2024.

A question that has lingered over the planned July 16th protests is why are Kenyans still protesting?

Reasons shared by Kenyans online for Tuesday Maandamano

A look at the posts circulating online and various public conversations hosted on X Spaces sheds light on what has sparked the renewed vigor for protests.

1. #RutoMustGo hashtag and 'Drain The Swamp' slogan

Protesters have insisted on a complete overhaul of the Kenya Kwanza administration, beyond the cabinet purge.

There have been discussions on recalling majority of the current National Assembly representatives (MPs) over concerns that they have become tone-deaf to the people they represent in favour of Ruto's regime.

Protesters have also demanded that the President resign from office for his policies and general distrust.

2. Corruption and accountability for public debt

A conversation that began with exposing the lavish lifestyle choices of State officers has evolved into a demand for clear reporting and accountability of Kenya's debt burden.

Protesters are calling for a forensic audit of public debt as well as action on State officers who have been involved in scandals under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

There has been further disquiet over the gratuity packages offered to CSs who were dismissed by President Ruto last week.

3. All sovereign power belongs to the people

Protesters are also sending a message to Kenya's political class on the Constitutional basis of the power and offices they hold.

Posters circulating online have quoted Article 1 of the Constitution which states in part: "All sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only in accordance with this Constitution."

There has also been increased inspection of Parliamentary Bills currently in public participation stage with more Kenyans now willing to make their voices heard.

4. The 'We will not forget' slogan

Police conduct during the initial wave of protests is still under public scrutiny with protesters calling for justice for those who died from police bullets.

Protesters have continued to circulate the names of those who died in protests as well as police officers believed to have been responsible.