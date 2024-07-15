RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Miriam Mwende

"Beba maji, simu na flag" is one of the widely shared slogans as Kenyans prepare for protests in major towns around the country and Nairobi CBD on July 16.

Protesters stage a sit-in along Thika Road demanding justice for the late Denzel Omondi who disappeared on June 25 and his body was later discovered in a Juja quarry [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]
Protesters stage a sit-in along Thika Road demanding justice for the late Denzel Omondi who disappeared on June 25 and his body was later discovered in a Juja quarry [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]

What initially began as youth protests against Kenya's Finance Bill 2024 has evolved into a nationwide uproar against dissatisfactory governance and the mismanagement of power.

Recommended articles

The youth-led protests have further been a subject of discussion across social media platforms with celebrities and influencers joining in the debate.

President William Ruto, in a move to respond to various issues raised by protesters, dropped Finance Bill 2024, dismissed all his appointed cabinet secretaries and announced the formation of a youth engagement committee dubbed the National Multi-Sectoral Forum, which was to begin its sittings on Monday July 15, 2024.

A question that has lingered over the planned July 16th protests is why are Kenyans still protesting?

READ: AI & tech tools birth new era of activism by gen z and millennials in Kenya

A look at the posts circulating online and various public conversations hosted on X Spaces sheds light on what has sparked the renewed vigor for protests.

Protesters have insisted on a complete overhaul of the Kenya Kwanza administration, beyond the cabinet purge.

There have been discussions on recalling majority of the current National Assembly representatives (MPs) over concerns that they have become tone-deaf to the people they represent in favour of Ruto's regime.

Protesters have also demanded that the President resign from office for his policies and general distrust.

READ: Artists who amplified the Finance Bill protests with anthemic tracks

A conversation that began with exposing the lavish lifestyle choices of State officers has evolved into a demand for clear reporting and accountability of Kenya's debt burden.

Protesters are calling for a forensic audit of public debt as well as action on State officers who have been involved in scandals under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

There has been further disquiet over the gratuity packages offered to CSs who were dismissed by President Ruto last week.

Protesters are also sending a message to Kenya's political class on the Constitutional basis of the power and offices they hold.

Posters circulating online have quoted Article 1 of the Constitution which states in part: "All sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only in accordance with this Constitution."

There has also been increased inspection of Parliamentary Bills currently in public participation stage with more Kenyans now willing to make their voices heard.

Police conduct during the initial wave of protests is still under public scrutiny with protesters calling for justice for those who died from police bullets.

Protesters have continued to circulate the names of those who died in protests as well as police officers believed to have been responsible.

READ: Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

Follow Pulse Kenya for up-to-the-minute coverage of the Tuesday protests.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Fintiri swears-in 21 elected council chairmen in Adamawa

Gov Fintiri swears-in 21 elected council chairmen in Adamawa

Crocodiles take over the streets after heavy rains — no one is allowed to harm them

Crocodiles take over the streets after heavy rains — no one is allowed to harm them

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

14th African Achievers Awards honours excellence, leadership across Africa

14th African Achievers Awards honours excellence, leadership across Africa

Reaction greets decision to halt Fubara from spending

Reaction greets decision to halt Fubara from spending

Your allocations are intact - Gov Oborevwori assures elected LG bosses in Delta

Your allocations are intact - Gov Oborevwori assures elected LG bosses in Delta

Auditor-General chases driver who escaped with 3 million condoms valued at GH¢1.34m

Auditor-General chases driver who escaped with 3 million condoms valued at GH¢1.34m

Governor Obaseki fires health commissioner Alli, appoints new Special Adviser

Governor Obaseki fires health commissioner Alli, appoints new Special Adviser

52 dead, 264 injured in Ogun road accidents between May and June

52 dead, 264 injured in Ogun road accidents between May and June

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt / Getty Image

Trump returns from hospital after assassination attempt; shooter identified

Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Who is Thomas Crooks, Trump shooter who came inches close to taking out ex-President?

The police are currently investigating the circumstances behind the accident [Global Village Space]

12 primary school children burnt beyond recognition in bus accident