I warned you about Gbajue Movement - Sowore trolls Okupe amid Obidient's attack

Okupe was part of the Labour Party movement during the last general elections, which Obidients, as the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi's supporters are fondly called, propelled.

The veteran politician was Obi's campaign director general but later resigned after compromising himself in a fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okupe announced his exit from the Labour Party after the election and seems to have found a new love with the current administration going by his latest defence of President Bola Tinubu.

Even though he's yet to officially join another party, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain has been a target of attack and criticism from a section of the Obidient movement who viewed his latest political utterances as a betrayal of the Nigerian cause.

Pulse Nigeria

Sowore trolls Okupe amid fight with Obidients

However, Okupe has continued to defend himself against his critics and vowed to stick to his conviction no matter the vitriolic.

He reiterated this position in a post on his X on Saturday, June 15, 2024, where he stressed that he remains committed to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

"No matter d insult, intolerance &display of uncouthness,I will remain what I hv always been. A TRUE NATIONALIST. We hv invested too much in each other to go back on commitment to brotherhood & national unity. This new wave of bigotry will not undo d friendship already established," Okupe wrote.

Responding to the post, Sowore reminded the politician about their discussion before the 2023 election.

The Sahara Reporters publisher recalled how he turned down Okupe's overtures, intended to convince him to support Obi in 2022.

"What did I tell you when you invited me to join your "Gbajue Movement in 2022."

"I told you then that you've never supported a progressive cause in your life. Following that, before discontinuing the call, I told you that you've not learnt your lessons, especially after the June 12 NRC saga.