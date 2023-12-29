South-West governors visit Akeredolu's family, promise befitting burial

Addressing newsmen after signing the condolence register, Gov. Abiodun, who spoke on behalf of others, said that they would be collectively involved in Akeredolu’s funeral ceremony, adding that he truly deserved it.

The governor said that a joint committee would soon be set up to work with the family and collaborate with the Ondo State government to ensure a befitting burial for the late governor.

“Governors of the south-west states are here to commiserate with the Akeredolu family and Ondo State government, on the passage of our senior colleague and brother, His Excellency, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, who the Lord has called.

“We are still in a state of shock over Akeredolu’s demise. He was the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, the positions he led very courageously, and fearlessly until his death.

“All of us are here, on behalf of our families and the entire people of south-west states to commiserate with the family, people and government of Ondo state.

“We pray that Almighty God will forgive all his sins. We also pray that God will grant the wife, children, people and government of Ondo state the heart to bear this sad, shocking and painful exit.

“We recall vividly how he resuscitated the southern governors’ forum meeting in Delta about two-and-a-half years ago and he consistently advocated for the returning of the presidency to the south.